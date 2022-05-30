Obama ticket giveaway brings massive crowds, traffic headaches

BATON ROUGE- The capital city is getting ready to welcome a very special guest. President Obama will be in Baton Rouge on Thursday speaking to an audience at McKinley High School.



Baton Rouge is one of the cities Obama plans to visit after delivering his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Tickets to the event are free, but they're expected to go fast.



There's only a limited number of tickets to go around and each person will only be allowed one admission slip. Event organizers will start handing out tickets at 9 a.m. at Mckinley High's Alumni Center on Thomas Delpit Road.



A line started forming outside of the building late Monday night. By early Tuesday morning, hundreds of people showed up, causing the line to wrap around the entire building and spill into the street.



The large crowd is is causing massive congestion problems around Louise Street. Authorities blocked the road off due to the exessive amount of people and cars in the area. Police are directing cars in the area, drivers should expect heavy delays near the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Louise Street.