90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week

3 hours 52 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 8:42 AM July 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Next Friday, the final "Late Night Hype" event of the summer will take place at BREC Gus Young Park from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The event is part of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's "Summer of Hope" initiative. 

Trending News

Former professional football player and Empower 225 board member Jacquise Terry joined 2une In's Brandi B. Harris to explain what residents can expect from the final event. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days