2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week

BATON ROUGE— Next Friday, the final "Late Night Hype" event of the summer will take place at BREC Gus Young Park from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The event is part of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's "Summer of Hope" initiative.

Former professional football player and Empower 225 board member Jacquise Terry joined 2une In's Brandi B. Harris to explain what residents can expect from the final event.