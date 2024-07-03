Local emergency services advise safety first with fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

BATON ROUGE - Many events are happening in and around Baton Rouge to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you are celebrating outside or at home, you should be mindful of safety measures.

One of the main things to remember is that fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Baton Rouge.

"The main reason why is there's over 20,000 calls a year due to fireworks across the country. In a heavily populated area like Baton Rouge it's very important that you adhere to those ordinances and laws and keep your family safe by going out and letting the professionals handle that," Curt Monte from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Emergency Medical Services says they get multiple calls about thermal burns from the fireworks.

"One of the biggest problems is people that are actually dismantling fireworks that are improvising their own fireworks or putting them towards each other that type of thing. So we always ask people to use them as they are manufactured and don't improvise them any type of way," Brad Harris with Baton Rouge EMS said.