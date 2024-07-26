2024 East Baton Rouge Neighborhood Convention to be held at Raising Cane's River Center in September

BATON ROUGE - The 2024 Connecting East Baton Rouge Neighborhood Convention is taking place in September at the Raising Cane's River Center, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish government.

The goal of the event is to bringing together neighborhood leaders and residents, public safety leaders, city-parish department heads and youth from across the parish for sharing practices and tools needed to build strong, connected neighborhoods.

The event is taking place Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in registering can sign up here.