Two killed, two injured after crash in St. Mary Parish

PATTERSON - Two people died and two others were injured after a Thursday crash in Patterson, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officers say Anthony Peck, 77, and Betty Hester, 58, died after a crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Lori Lane.

The investigation revealed that the driver of an 18-wheeler, 43-year-old Marcela Yepes-Restrepo, attempted to make a U-turn from a center return lane, but a Kia driving down Hwy 90 struck the side of the 18-wheeler as it was making the turn.

Peck and his front-seat passenger, Hester, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers in the rear of the Kia were transported to nearby hospitals with moderate to severe injuries. Yepes-Restrepo was uninjured in the crash.

Yepes-Restrepo was determined not to be impaired. The crash remains under investigation and potential charges are pending.