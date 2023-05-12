Friday PM Forecast: steam and only spotty showers over the weekend

A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the first 90° high temperature of the year was recorded on Thursday, we will stack up several more over the next seven days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Pop up showers and thunderstorms will fizzle into the evening hours. Beyond that, expect some clearing in skies and low temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday will be similar, but with even fewer showers and thunderstorms overall. After high temperatures reach the low 90s, some spotty activity may flare up during the mid-afternoon, especially along and west of the Mississippi River.

Up Next: On Mother’s Day, shower and storm coverage should remain spotty and limited to the afternoon hours. It will be steamy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Not much noticeable change is expected next week. A very weak front will drift into the area and perhaps make the pattern slightly more unsettled again. By the end of the week, thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average.

LSU Baseball: The weather pattern will turn just in time for the upcoming three game baseball series for LSU against Mississippi State. While spotty showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility, far fewer locations will see rain Friday through Sunday than earlier in the workweek. Leftover showers will be diminishing Friday night with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the 70s. The same forecast holds for Saturday evening. Sunday afternoon could touch 90 degrees.

