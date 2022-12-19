EBRSO deputy placed on leave after arrest for domestic incident

BATON ROUGE – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was arrested during the weekend after a domestic incident.

Lt. Kim Williams was booked by officials in a different parish and placed on administrative leave pending a review, the Sheriff's Office said.

No other details were immediately available.

Williams, who works in recruiting, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.