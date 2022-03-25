Deputies: No evidence trucker was texting or speeding before deadly bus crash on I-10

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge sheriff's investigators say the deadly crash Thursday on I-0 was likely not the result of an 18-wheeler driver being distracted.

Lt. Ken Albarez, the sheriff's office traffic supervisor, said it appears that the truck driven by 35-year-old Ricky Hagar simply could not stop in time.

Albarez said investigators are working to get a warrant to search Hagar's phone to confirm he was not using it.

Investigators do not suspect speed was a factor, but they will have to pull data from the truck. Traffic was at a standstill when the accident happened, destroying the truck's cabin and sparking flames.

Hagar's 18-wheeler slammed into a bus, carrying about 40 people, which hit another truck. Hagar died. There were no other serious injuries.

Stay with WBRZ News 2 for more on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.