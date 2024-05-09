Denham Springs man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting, robbing 87-year-old

LIVINGSTON — A Denham Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for the January 2022 assault and robbery of a then-87-year-old man outside his home.

John Francis Bailey, 52, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated second degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bailey ambushed Lloyd Hutchinson, beat him, bound his hands with a zip tie and forced Hutchinson to open a safe at gunpoint. Bailey then stole over $100,000 in cash and silver coins before fleeing in the Hutchinson's car.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office used surveillance footage to piece together a timeline of Bailey's movements before, during and after the crime. They ultimately recovered over $100,000 of stolen money and coins, as well as arresting Bailey.

Bailey was one of five arrested for the assault. Samuel Peavy, 43, and Pauline McCarthy, 35, were arrested as principles to armed robbery, while Ramon Laurent, 39, was booked as an accessory after the crime. Neal Chollette, 51, was also booked on assault and theft charges.