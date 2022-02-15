56°
Two more charged with beating, robbing 87-year-old man at his home

14 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - Two more suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery that left an 87-year-old man severely beaten last month. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Lloyd Hutchinson was ambushed by a masked man outside his home, robbed at gunpoint and left tied up on his property Jan. 17.

On Monday, 43-year-old Samuel Peavy and 35-year-old Pauline McCarthy were arrested as principals to armed robbery. Both suspects are from Denham Springs and are facing additional drug charges. 

Sheriff's deputies arrested two other suspects last month: Rauman Laurent, 39, and John Bailey, 49. Bailey is accused of carrying out the armed robbery, while Laurent is charged as an accessory after the fact.

