87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Motorcycle Awareness Month

2 hours 36 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 8:57 AM May 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month, and a local campaign is working to reduce the number of deaths in motorcycle crashes each year. 

This morning on 2une In, we talked with Scotty Drake with the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign, who said the goal of the campaign is to make drivers more aware of the motorcyclists they share the road with, and for those same motorcyclists to be cautious and safe. 

Trending News

Watch the full interview above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days