BRPD: Man last seen 10 days ago found dead, decomposing in home

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man who was last seen more than a week ago was found dead and decomposing in his home Saturday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 33-year-old Collin Johnson was found dead inside a home along Voss Drive near the corner of Frey Street on Saturday around 9 p.m. Police said he was last seen on May 9.

Officers said Johnson's body was decomposing when it was found. Trauma to the victim's torso led investigators to open a homicide investigation.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results. Anyone with information about Johnson's death can call (225) 389-4869.

