Fifth arrest made in assault that sent elderly man to hospital
HOLDEN - Police have arrested a fifth man tied to an assault that sent a man to the hospital in January.
Neal Chollette, 51, attacked and robbed 87-year-old Lloyd Hutchinson on January 17. Chollette and four other men stole Hutchinson's money and valuables and then tied him up, using Hutchinson's car to flee the scene.
Two of the suspects were arrested days after the crime. Two more were arrested a month afterward. Chollette's arrest brings the total arrests made in the assault to five.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Chollette was already in the parish's detention center on unrelated charges prior to his arrest.
