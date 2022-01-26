40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of robbing, beating elderly man was carrying $50K when deputies found him

3 hours 41 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 26 2022 Jan 26, 2022 January 26, 2022 6:39 PM January 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - A man suspected of ambushing an 87-year-old grandfather outside his home and cleaning out the victim's safe was carrying $50,000 in cash when deputies arrested him, according to newly released documents.

A search warrant said deputies found the money when they took John Bailey into custody at his workplace in Baton Rouge. Bailey was arrested after DNA evidence and several tips tied him to the armed robbery.

Records say Bailey beat the man, held him at gunpoint and forced him to open his safe, from which Bailey allegedly stole $100,000 in cash and several boxes containing silver coins. 

Bailey is also accused of binding the man's hands with zip ties and stealing his cellphone before taking off in the victim's vehicle. 

Bailey and a second suspect accused of helping him after the fact, Rauman Laurent, were both booked into jail last week. 

