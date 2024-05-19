Killian residents skeptical about water after town lifts boil water advisory

KILLIAN - Residents in Killian are still skeptical about the quality of the town's drinking water even though officials lifted a boil advisory in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Health declared the water safe for consumption Saturday afternoon but residents like Latatsha Vicks believe the water still is not safe to drink.

"As far as how the water is now since the boil advisory has been lifted, it's the same," Vicks said. "It stinks. It's brown, and I don't trust myself to drink it."

Vicks has a son with a compromised immune system and said she doesn't let him drink from the tap. If he drinks the water, he could risk death.

Killian resident George Gordon told WBRZ that his water is still discolored and had black silt coming from his hose Sunday.

LDH test results from Saturday said the water was negative for both total coliform and E. Coli. Testing was supposed to be finished prior to the weekend, but officials had to re-start when they realized the samples they had were from before sanitizing the well.