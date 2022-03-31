Defensive errors led LSU baseball to lose game one to Auburn 6-5

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team falls in game one to Auburn 6-5. The Tigers started hot, with two home runs — Cade Doughty in the first, and Hayden Travinski in the 4th — but the Tigers' defense came back to hurt them again tonight.

In the fifth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, Auburn's Cam Hill hit a grounded that LSU first basemen Tre Morgan couldn't grab, allowing two runs to score and the inning to continue.

The next batter, Brody Moore, hit a three-run home run to give the Tigers the lead. Auburn went on to score six runs in the inning.

Brayden Jobert hit his sixth home run in four games in the eighth inning to make the game close, but the Tigers couldn't punch through in the ninth to tie it. LSU now falls to 18-8 on the year, and 3-4 in SEC play.

Game two will be tomorrow at 6:30PM on SEC Network Plus.