Channel 2's Best Bets: New Year's Edition

BATON ROUGE - We're going to break in the New Year by hitting our parlay. There are a ton of important games with the College Football Playoffs, New Year's 6 Bowls and NFL Playoff races going on. Here are our Best Bet$:

1. Georgia: -6

After watching Michigan destroy Ohio State 45-23 back in November, why shouldn't Georgia do the same? The Bulldogs are more talented and have a way better defense. Georgia being favored by only 6 is way too low; don't overthink this one.

2. Tulane Moneyline

Tulane is in their first major bowl since 1940. The Wave has been the best team in the nation at covering the spread with an 11-2, and I'm still riding with them. USC's defense got exposed during the PAC 12 championship. Future NFL back Ty'Jae Spears will run all over them. I also think USC won't be motivated, and this is Tulane's Super Bowl.

3. Mississippi State: -1.5

This one is simple: the Bulldogs will be playing for their coach and college football legend Mike Leach. I expect an extra motivated Mississippi State team.

4. Under 56.5: LSU vs. Purdue

I don't see Purdue scoring many points after their starting quarterback and their top two receivers opted out. LSU will have to score 40+ for the over to hit. The under is the safe bet in this one.

5. Panthers Moneyline

Carolina is the hottest team in the NFC South — winners of three out of four. This week, they hope to keep their division title dreams alive with a win in Tampa. The Bucs are the worst team in the NFL in terms of covering the spread, and Carolina already beat them. I see the Panthers winning again on Sunday.