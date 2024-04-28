3 shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officials confirmed three people were shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Chief Thomas Morse said the three victims were inside a car when their attacker shot at them in what may have been a targeted attack. Multiple shell casings of varying calibers were found outside the car.

Baton Rouge Police said all three victims were transported to the hospital, after officers. Emergency officials tell us one of the victims is in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.