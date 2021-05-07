Zion Williamson sidelined with hand injury

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday that forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hand injury.

According to the team, Williamson underwent diagnostic testing prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia that revealed a fractured left ring finger.

Zion will be sidelined indefinitely while a treatment plan and timetable for his return to play is determined upon further evaluation.

Williamson has played in 61 games this season and is averaging 27 points per game, over seven rebounds and nearly four assists per game.