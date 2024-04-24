LSU's Jayden Daniels, two wide receivers expected to go first round in 2024 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU's explosive offensive weapons from 2023 include a Heisman winner, Biletnikoff runner-up and the nation's leader in receiving touchdowns that project to hear their name called in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Jayden Daniels, who finished with 5,061 total yards of offense, 50 total touchdowns, and the Heisman Trophy, is heavily projected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders. ESPN's Matt Miller projected him there in his mock draft, saying "Daniels would be a great fit with the Commanders." DraftKings currently has Daniels as the favorite for the pick as well, as he sits at -550.

Past Daniels, Malik Nabers is projected to go within the top 10 picks. The Biletnikoff runner-up and all-time receiving yards leader in LSU history is projected to go sixth overall by Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Nate Tice. According to McDonald and Tice, "Nabers can take any touch to the house."

Brian Thomas Jr., a breakout star who led the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns, should go in the first round at some point. CBS Sports' Dave Richard had him going to the Buffalo Bills at 28th overall, saying Thomas "still has some work to do as far as route running and technique go, but his height, wingspan, vertical and break-neck speed will make him a popular choice."

While there's no guarantee in mock drafts, LSU's 2023 offensive weapons appear to be coveted by NFL teams.