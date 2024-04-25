Saints fill key hole in 1st round 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, MI - The New Orleans Saints went into the 2024 NFL Draft with some glaring needs on both sides of the ball.

The team drafted OT Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State with their 14th overall pick in the 1st round.

The Saints were in need of finding depth in the trenches, especially after offensive lineman James Hurst retired from the NFL on Wednesday.

The 1st round began on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and is being aired on WBRZ.

Saints 2024 draft picks (9):