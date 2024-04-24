82°
LSU women's basketball adds three guards from transfer portal

Wednesday, April 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Kailyn Gilbert, credit to @LSUwbkb

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Wednesday three transfer guards joining the Tigers and bolstering LSU's perimeter depth.

LSU added Mjracle Sheppard from Mississippi State, Kailyn Gilbert from Arizona and Shayeann Day-Wilson from Miami.

Gilbert averaged 15.1 points per game at Arizona, while Day-Wilson averaged 10.8 points per game and Sheppard averaged 5.1 points per game.

