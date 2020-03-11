76°
World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak a global 'pandemic'

A virus outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that it was characterizing the outbreak as a global pandemic.

Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide, mostly in China, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. 

Six cases have been reported in Louisiana as of Wednesday afternoon, five in the New Orleans area and a sixth in St. Tammany Parish. 

