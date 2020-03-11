76°
Latest Weather Blog
World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak a global 'pandemic'
A virus outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that it was characterizing the outbreak as a global pandemic.
?? BREAKING ??— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide, mostly in China, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Six cases have been reported in Louisiana as of Wednesday afternoon, five in the New Orleans area and a sixth in St. Tammany Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win