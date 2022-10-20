57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Will record-breaking cold continue into the winter months?

1 hour 11 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 8:42 AM October 20, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

With one cold snap already in the books for this cold season, many are asking what this means for the rest of Fall and Winter. Will we continue to see cooler than average temperatures?

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a winter outlook for November, December, and January. Overall, temperatures for much of the southern United States are expected to be above average. South Louisiana is likely to be above average with 50-60%. 

To get an idea of what that will look like, take a look at the table below. Just 1 degree above the averages listed in the table is considered above average. 

Temperatures are expected to trend above average, and the overall precipitation is forecast to be below average for the southern United States. South Louisiana is leaning toward below average with a 40-50%.

KBTR Averages

Trending News

Average High

Average Low

Average Rainfall

November

71°

48°

3.90 in

December

64°

43°

5.32 in

January

62°

42°

6.36 in

September and October have been dry enough to bring back drought conditions. This new outlook means that we could see minor drought continue well into winter. 

Stay connected to the Storm Station on the WBRZ WX App through the cooler months. Get live windchill readings and all the winter watches and warnings for your location on your Apple or Android device.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days