Latest Weather Blog
Widespread late season freeze tonight, warming up afterwards
INTO SUNDAY MORNING:
A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect tonight at 9PM and last through 10AM Sunday.
A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Florida Parishes and southwest Mississippi where temperatures could briefly reach 25 degrees or lower.
Overnight, we will have widespread temperatures at or below freezing. Baton Rouge will drop to around 28 degrees, with locations north of the city a few degrees cooler. Make sure you protect plants, pets and check on friends & neighbors that may not have adequate heating. If you live in the Florida Parishes or southwest Mississippi it is not a bad idea to wrap your exterior pipes, or at least drip your faucets, where the hard freeze warning will take place.
LOOKING AHEAD
The cold blast will not last for long, in fact temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday under a sunny sky. We are back to the 70s on Monday with increasing clouds. Our next storm system will roll in overnight Monday, into Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with one or two strong storms in the mix as well. This system will not bring a big cool down with it.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
