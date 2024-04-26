Where will the Tigers geaux in 2024 NFL Draft?

DETROIT, MI - A trio of LSU playmakers went in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels was selected 2nd overall by the Washington Commanders. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his final season with the Tigers; however, he shined even brighter with his work on the ground. He ran for 1,134 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged nearly eight and a half yards per carry.

Star WR Malik Nabers was drafted 6th overall by the New York Giants. He ended 2023 with 89 receptions, 1,569 yards, and was runner-up in voting for the Biletnikoff Award. During LSU Pro Day, he clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash.

Wideout Brian Thomas Jr. was drafted 23rd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023. Thomas Jr. was projected to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the 1st round.

Multiple other Tigers are projected to be drafted in day two and three of the draft including DT Maason Smith, DT Mekhi Wingo, DT Jordan Jefferson, and C Charles Turner III.

Day two of the draft begins Friday at 6 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.