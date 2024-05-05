87°
Latest Weather Blog
Car hit by train on Airline Highway; no serious injuries
BATON ROUGE - A train struck a vehicle on Airline Highway early Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Airline Highway near South Choctaw Drive.
Trending News
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosts 8th annual Derby Day
-
Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind
-
Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education
-
Woman honored at City Park Golf Course for tireless efforts to improve...
-
Baker Police searching for burglary suspect
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...