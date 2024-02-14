Wednesday PM Forecast: warming, increasing clouds ahead of next rainmaker

Clouds thicken on Thursday ahead of our next rainmaker. Aside from some inconvenience, major impacts are not expected with the next batch of showers. Behind that system, a winter-like feel returns.

Tonight & Tomorrow: More high clouds arrive on Wednesday night, giving skies a partly cloudy appearance. This will be enough to nudge temperatures in a warmer direction. Look for a low temperature in the upper 40s to near 50°. Skies turn mostly cloudy for much of Thursday. Despite the cloudiness, it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Up Next: The Storm Station has eyes on our next rainmaker which is set to arrive on Friday. A developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will spread isolated pockets of light rain into the region by late morning and afternoon. Lightning does not look like a huge issue with this batch of rain. While there may not be an immediate danger to outdoor plans, do keep in mind that some events such as LSU Baseball could be damp on Friday afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers remain possible into Saturday, but rain will be on its way out from north to south as a cold front slides through. It will be a close call as to whether or not showers wrap up for the baseball game. When all is said and done, rain totals should be under half an inch. Behind the cold front, we cool off quickly. In fact, the high on Saturday may occur early in the day with falling afternoon temperatures. By Sunday and Monday morning, some spots in the capital area will be back to frost/freeze territory.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

