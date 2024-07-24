Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain continues this week, Drier days in sight

The wet pattern continues with on-and-off showers around on Wednesday. We will see more storms to end the week but begin to switch to a warmer and drier pattern by next week.

Today & Tonight: Scattered, light to moderate showers around during the early Wednesday morning commute will result in slick roadways for some. These showers will continue on and off throughout the day with heavier downpours possible at times. When not raining, skies will remain mostly cloudy which will keep temperatures at bay again this afternoon. Highs will reach near 87 degrees in Baton Rouge. It's important to remember that any thunderstorms that pop-up throughout the day could dump enough rain in a short period to cause nuisance flooding. Tonight, despite a few isolated storms hanging around, conditions will be much drier as temperatures sink back into the 70s.

Up Next: We will conclude the wet workweek with, you guessed it, more rain. Both Thursday and Friday hold daily rain coverage above 50%, with most of the storm activity expected during the afternoon hours. Periods of sunshine each day will gradually warm temperatures closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon, by Friday highs are likely to return to average for late July, near 92°. Over the weekend, the latest data continues to suggest that we will transition to a bit drier and warmer pattern, with only isolated to scattered rain chances each day. Less rain will allow temperatures to climb closer to the mid-90's on Sunday and early next week.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.