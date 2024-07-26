Friday PM Forecast: turning a little less soggy

After finishing the workweek on an active note with numerous showers and thunderstorms, a pattern shift will begin. By Sunday or Monday, showers and thunderstorms will revert to more typical isolated coverage each afternoon.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As usual, showers and thunderstorms will fall apart shortly after dusk. Beneath clearing skies, low temperatures will stop in the mid 70s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine and high temperatures will trek into the low 90s. That early warming will pair with tropical moisture to spark showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. About 60 percent of the 13 parish, 2 county forecast area will pick up rain.

Up Next: By Sunday and Monday, an upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to move over the area and, at the same time, moisture will dry up just a little bit. The result of both minor changes will be a slight drop off in the number of showers and thunderstorms that are able to develop across the area each day. Coverage will be scattered on Sunday and isolated Monday well into the middle of next week. With fewer locations catching a cooling rain, high temperatures will return to the mid 90s with summer humidity pushing feels-like temperatures well over 100 degrees.

The Tropics: An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. There is a low chance of development while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week.

