Thursday PM Forecast: will find some dry time this weekend

After finishing the workweek on an active note with numerous showers and thunderstorms, a pattern shift will begin. By Sunday or Monday, showers and thunderstorms will revert to more typical isolated coverage each afternoon.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will decay by midnight. Beneath clearing skies, low temperatures will stop in the mid 70s. Friday will start off with some sunshine and high temperatures will sail into the low 90s. Plenty of moisture and instability will result in a healthy crop of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. About 80 percent of the 13 parish, 2 county forecast area will pick up rain.

Up Next: The first signs of gradual pattern change appear to take shape on Saturday. With a little less moisture in the atmosphere, coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will scale back to scattered, meaning some spots may miss rain. Through the weekend and factoring in any isolated activity into next week, the rainfall totals should be in the range of 1-2” with locally higher amounts. By Sunday and Monday, much warmer and drier air aloft will translate to hotter, less active afternoons. High temperatures will return to the mid 90s. These conditions will last well into and possibly through the entirety of next week.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.