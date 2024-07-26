Friday AM Forecast: slowly trading the rain for higher temps through the weekend

Storms will stay likely today, but will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. This will be true over the weekend, with rain coverage steadily decreasing.

Today & Tonight: The unsettled pattern we have been in will continue to conclude the work week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening. About 80% of the viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall. Highs will be near 91 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, lows will be near 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: If you are tired of this wet pattern, the good news is rain coverage will begin to steadily decrease. Because of this, temperatures will return to the mid 90's by the end of the weekend. We will not completely dry out. Pop up showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, with Saturday favored for the best coverage. A typical summertime pattern becomes evident next week. It will be hot, humid, and feature daily pop up storms.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

