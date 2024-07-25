Thursday AM Forecast: More storms to end week, Pattern shift over the weekend

We begin to trend in the drier direction as we head towards the weekend, although the next three days contain scattered to numerous rain chances each afternoon. By next week, we will be back into a typical summertime patter with hot afternoons, party sunny conditions, and daily pop-up storm chances.

Today & Tonight: Thursday begins mainly dry with temperatures in the middle 70's and even some glimpses of the sun. By midday, temperatures will heat up near 90° and rain coverage will slowly begin to increase as well. During the afternoon and early evening hours, scattered showers and storms with move across southeast Louisiana, bringing around 70 percent of the viewing area rain. Conditions will then begin to dry up into the overnight hours as partly cloudy skies dominate and temperatures fall back into the mid-70s.

Up Next: We will slowly begin to transitions back to a typical summertime pattern over the weekend. Friday and Saturday feature a bit more sunshine with daily rain chances in the 50%, or scattered, coverage range. By Sunday, high pressure begins to move over the state, limiting rain to only isolated amounts during the afternoon. With less rain, temperatures each day will slowly begin to creep back up to near or above average for late July. Expect mornings in the upper-70s and afternoons in the low to mid-90's. Next week will feature hot days, much more sunshine, and afternoon pop-up storms.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days. A large plume of Saharan Dust crossing the basin is making for a dry, hostile environment for tropical systems.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.