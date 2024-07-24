Wednesday PM Forecast: showers stick around, but signs of a drier trend

While showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Thursday, the coverage finally starts trending in a lower direction. By late in the weekend, a lot more sun and dry time will be available each day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Ample moisture in the atmosphere will allow spotty showers and thunderstorms to persist into the evening and overnight hours. It will not be actively raining much of the time, but don’t be surprised by some passing rain. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 70s. The beginning of Thursday will be largely quiet. Even a few glimpses of sun will be possible. High temperatures will head toward the low 90s. By afternoon, numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop with about 70 percent of the viewing area collecting rain.

Up Next: The first signs of gradual pattern change appear to take shape on Friday and Saturday. With a little less moisture in the atmosphere, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will scale back to scattered, meaning some spots may miss rain. Additionally, the activity should time out closer to usual, during the afternoons. Through the weekend and factoring in any isolated activity into early next week, the rainfall totals should be in the range of 1-3” with locally higher amounts. By Sunday and Monday, much warmer and drier air aloft will translate to hotter, less active afternoons. High temperatures will return to the mid 90s.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days. A large plume of Saharan Dust crossing the basin is making for a dry, hostile environment for tropical systems.

