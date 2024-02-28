Wednesday PM Forecast: Trading shorts for sweaters, rain to follow

We are chilly and mainly dry behind a cold front on Thursday. These changes are short-lived, however. Temperatures climb along with rain chances as we close out the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The capital area finds itself behind a cold front on Wednesday night. That will set us up for a much chillier overnight stretch. Low temperatures on Thursday morning likely sit in the mid to upper-40s. Clouds remain, and they will also carry over into the daytime hours. Temperatures will be much chillier on Thursday afternoon with highs struggling to reach the low-60s. We will have a lot of dry air in place, which should keep rain chances at a minimum.

Up Next: We anticipate our next rainmaker arriving overnight Thursday. This could particularly be an issue for the Friday morning commute. Stay ahead of the rain by downloading the free Storm Station weather app HERE. There, you will find live radar and the latest forecast from the Storm Station. Although a few storms could linger into Friday afternoon, the bulk of rain should occur in the morning. In fact, there’s a chance we could see some partial clearing late.

We trend in a drier direction over the weekend. A nuisance shower cannot be ruled out each day, but most of the weekend appears dry. We also warm up this weekend with highs returning to the upper-70s and low-80s. Into next week, yet another storm system takes aim at southern Louisiana. Timing is still questionable, but we’re watching the Monday/Tuesday timeframe closely for another round of rain. In the next seven days, 1-3” of rain is possible.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

