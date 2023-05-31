Wednesday PM Forecast: slim chance for any afternoon showers

The air quality is expected to improve slightly tomorrow. Additionally, there is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures drifting back into the upper 60s. Steady warming is expected after sunrise on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low 90s in most neighborhoods. A mix of sun and clouds and a spotty shower could try to pop during the afternoon hours, but measurable rain coverage will be very low at just 20 percent of the viewing area or less.

Up Next: The workweek will end with mostly sunny skies and any rain is unlikely on Friday. Look for lows around 70 and highs around 90. Into the first weekend of June, expect seasonably muggy conditions with temperatures remaining steady. A little increase of moisture in the atmosphere on Sunday may be just enough to support isolated showers and thunderstorms with daytime warming. Certainly, there is no danger of either afternoon turning into a wash. Rain chances may move into the isolated category with 30 percent coverage possible next week, but any forecast changes will be very subtle.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure has formed over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico in association with disorganized showers and thunderstorms displaced to its northeast. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development over the next day or two as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. However, by this weekend environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southeastward towards the Florida Peninsula. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend.

