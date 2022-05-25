Wednesday PM Forecast: Flood Watch remains, last round of storms overnight

After one final push of rain and thunderstorms overnight, a much quieter pattern will emerge into the Memorial Day Weekend. Some uncharacteristically low humidity is expected!

THE FORECAST

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday morning for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Excessive rain from thunderstorms could cause flash flooding of streets, poor drainage areas and small streams in some locations. Do not drive on water covered streets and avoid areas that have active flood advisories or warnings. Make sure you have a way to receive warning information.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The muggy feel will hold on for one more night as low temperatures settle in the upper 60s beneath cloudy skies. As a cold front approaches the area, another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated into Thursday morning. Any of the thunderstorms will be capable of downpours and a quick inch or two of rain. Though not a widespread threat, there is also a possibility of one or two severe thunderstorms capable of gusty wind or a brief tornado. Shortly after daybreak on Thursday, precipitation will end from west to east and westerly winds will start to wick away humidity. As sunshine breaks out across the Capital Area, high temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s.

Up Next: Friday is looking clear and comfortable. Lower humidity will drop temperatures into the low 60s Friday morning! Friday afternoon will be warm, in the upper 80s. Rather pleasant late May weather is anticipated for the Memorial Day Weekend. With mainly clear skies, expect cooler than average low temperatures--a couple of mornings in the mid 60s-- and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The next chance for rain is not likely until after the long weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through tomorrow afternoon. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

