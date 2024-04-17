Wednesday PM Forecast: few glimpses of sunshine help temperatures warm to end week

Clouds will be slow to break through Thursday. By Friday, added sunshine could result in the warmest afternoon so far this season.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will remain stubborn as the trend of mild nights continues. Low temperatures will fail to leave the low 70s in most neighborhoods with continued southeast breezes of 5-10mph. Those clouds will persist into Thursday but may finally start to thin out during the afternoon hours. In response, high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. There is an outside shot at a spotty shower, especially north of I-12.

Up Next: Our forecast high of 89 degrees on Friday comes awfully close to the record of 90 degrees set in 2006 and 1987. Added sunshine as compared to Wednesday and Thursday afternoons should help nudge thermometers warmer.

Over the weekend, a cold front will settle into the region from the north. Most of Saturday is expected to be dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s. However, showers and thunderstorms will become possible by evening and increase in coverage overnight and into Sunday. Especially if you have outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, keep tabs on the forecast. The front will move south, taking away any rain by the end of the weekend. Much cooler temperatures will result with highs returning to the 70s Sunday and Monday. Sunshine and low humidity are expected for the beginning of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.