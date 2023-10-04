Wednesday PM Forecast: Cold front on the way, low temperatures in the 50's by Sunday

The cold front we have been tracking for a week is now on its way. Expect a lot lower temperatures and no humidity by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, some clouds will start to build into the area. This should keep the low temperatures in the 70's instead of the upper 60's. Tomorrow will be the return of the humidity. It also will be the last time for awhile we see the 90's. There will be a lot cloud cover throughout the day and rain chances will start to increase late in the day.

Up Next: The main rain chances will arrive early Friday morning as the cold front makes its way into our area. Not everyone will see rain and most of it will clear out by sunrise. There could be some spotty showers throughout the day on Friday and there will be a lot of cloud cover around. Temperatures will still be above average on Friday before they really begin to drop on Saturday. High's on the weekend will be in the lower 80's and upper 70's. Lows will be in the lower 60's and middle 50's. The coolest morning in the next 7days looks to be on Monday where we could see lows in the lower 50's.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe is passing by the British Virgin Islands and remains poorly organized with maximum sustained winds of 40mph. Moving to the north at 9mph, it will slowly move away from the islands. It is forecast to approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday. Some slight strengthening could come over open water later in the week as the latest track indicates that the storm could impact parts of New England late this weekend.

– Balin

