Wednesday PM Forecast: as severe threat ends, stiff winds a factor through Thursday

A cold front is pushing through the local area. Even though the threat for severe thunderstorms has passed, weather could remain impactful through the end of the week.

Next 24 Hours: Showers will end early this evening. Behind a cold front, winds will increase out of the west at 10-20mph with some higher gusts. These winds will send low temperatures into the upper 50s by morning. Thursday has a couple of tricky aspects to the forecast. First, the wind will stay elevated all through the day. Expect northwest winds of 15-25mph with gusts possibly over 35mph. Weak tree limbs, above ground powerlines and Halloween decorations could all be affected, so do what you can to secure loose objects. Second, low clouds may develop through the morning and linger for most of the day which could cause high temperatures to stay in the low to mid 60s. When some sunshine sneaks out, more likely south of I-10, a few spots could hit 70 degrees.

Up Next: Friday will be a tamed version of Thursday’s weather. It will remain breezy with northwest winds around 10-15mph and some leftover clouds will keep it cool with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will subside into the weekend and as skies clear, Saturday morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s. Seasonable and pleasant conditions are in store through Halloween and right into early next week. Either weekend evening, trick-or-treaters will have clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: As we move into late October, it is increasingly rare for tropical systems to strike Louisiana. In fact, with records dating back to the 1860s, only four storms have made landfall past October 20. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: The actual cold front will be lagging the afternoon squall line by a few hours but could develop a thin line of showers just before passing Wednesday night. Moisture wrapping into the surface low pressure system north of our area could cause stubborn clouds to linger, especially north of the interstates, on Thursday. Should the clouds be thicker, highs could end up a good 5-10 degrees lower than our current forecast. Due to a sharp difference in temperature and therefore steep pressure gradient, winds will be elevated well into the end of the week. Sustained winds of 15-25mph are possible on Thursday and could remain at 10-20mph on Friday. Gusts over 35mph are possible. Certainly, the area has seen branches and powerlines come down in similar winds, so be aware of that ongoing threat in seemingly “nicer” weather. These stiff winds will also usher in much cooler and drier air, but in keeping the atmosphere stirred up, low temperatures may not go as low as possible Friday and Saturday mornings. Still, temperatures will be a good 5 degrees or more below average through the weekend.

