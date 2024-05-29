Wednesday PM Forecast: afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible through workweek

A stalling, weak front will keep the most humid air near the coast with relatively drier air inland across southwest Mississippi through Friday. Especially for areas north of the front and the I-12 corridor, feels-like temperatures could be as much as 10 degrees lower compared to the start of the week. The front will also help to instigate showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms will continue to decay into the evening hours. With activity slacking off by 10pm, clouds will also break apart and low temperatures will settle near 70 degrees. Thursday will start off with sunshine but as temperatures warm into the low 90s, clouds will begin to develop. Enough moisture will be around to squeeze out scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 12 – 6pm. With these warm season thundershowers, downpours and lightning would be the primary threats.

Up Next: The stalled, weak front will start to move north of the Capital Area on Friday. Again, this feature will help to trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms though a downturn in coverage is expected. By the weekend, that front will diminish and showers and thunderstorms will simply pop as a result of daytime warming with limited coverage. Temperatures will be seasonably warm and humid with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Early next week, the atmosphere is expected to turn warmer and drier translating into less rain and high temperatures at the surface.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

