Wednesday AM Forecast: With best rain chances of the week behind us, clouds and cool temps remain today

With the best rain chances of the week behind us, clouds dominate today and we expect to see the sun peak through the clouds on Thursday. Temperatures today remain relatively cool and will gradually warm up towards the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: Cloud cover remains throughout the day today with temperatures only climbing a few degrees into the lower 60s this afternoon. While we can’t rule out a few showers today, we are looking at mostly dry conditions overall. This evening, cloud cover will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Up Next: As we look towards the end of the workweek and weekend, temperatures return to around average in the lower 70s by Thursday and the sun should also begin to peak through the clouds then. A weak cold front moves through the state at the start of the weekend but will not bring any rain. This weekend will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs comfortably hanging out in the lower 70s. Our next rainmaker will likely arrive early next week. The Storm Station will be figuring those out the details associated with that system in the coming days.

The Tropics: We are watching a disorganized, but large area of storms over the southwest Caribbean Sea. The environment seems marginally conducive for development of the system in the coming days, and a tropical depression could form during the latter part of the week. Residents of Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rain over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central American and Greater Antilles through the end of this week.

A second area of low pressure is expected to develop in the next day or so near southern Florida. The system is forecast to move NE near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late this week. Although development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

