Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms may be on the strong side this afternoon

A few strong storms will pop up this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It’s a warm and muggy start to your Wednesday. Temperatures could break records this afternoon as they top out near 80°. There will be considerable cloud cover and some afternoon storms. The WBRZ viewing area are under a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe storms today. Any storms that do develop today could produce a brief heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Small hail development is also possible. Areas that were dry on Tuesday will be more likely to see rain today. Storms will move generally south to north and will clear up overnight. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.

The record high temperature for Baton Rouge on December 29th is 79° and the team is forecasting a record break with a high of 80°.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Thursday storms may also be on the strong side, but they will be much more isolated. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80 degrees through Saturday with a chance for an afternoon shower. A cold front will work its way through over the weekend bringing showers and dropping temperatures starting Saturday night. The high temperature on Sunday will happen early in the morning before temperatures drop into the 30s. We may see our first freeze a few days into the new year. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

