Wednesday AM Forecast: Steamy turning stormy on Friday

Hot and humid conditions will set the stage for strong storms on Friday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: More sunshine, heat and humidity are instore today. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon with another chance to briefly scratch 90°. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.

Up Next: Temperatures will be near 90° on Wednesday and Thursday all with mostly sunny skies. Overnight conditions will be muggy and warm with temperature near 70°.

The next line of showers and storms comes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Showers and storms will likely reach the Baton Rouge area before sunrise on Friday morning. These storms may pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lighting. This same storm system is expected to bring severe weather to our neighbors in northern Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday afternoon. By the time it reaches the local area, it will be a bit weaker.

NEW since Tuesday, the WBRZ viewing area is included in the severe weather risk with most areas in the level 2/5 Slight risk for severe storms. The main severe risks are gusty wind and heavy rain. The timeline will likely still shift, but right now, the most active time for storms will be 4-9 a.m. Continue to check back for the most updated forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms—please have access to alerts through Friday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.