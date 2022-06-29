Wednesday AM Forecast: Sneaky showers could produce some heavy downpours across the Capital Area

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It is a rinse and repeat kind of pattern this week. Waking up to leftover moisture and clouds in our area. Deep layer moisture in our atmosphere will allow for the clouds and showers to stick around again today. Temperatures will top out in the low-90s across the area. Shower and thunderstorms will be moving in right on time. Expect to start seeing rain around 1 PM until the evening hours. We do have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, this just means that some of the storms that develop could have heavy downpours and cause some street or poor drainage flooding. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

Up Next: Thursday morning the pattern repeats. Temperatures waking up in the mid-70s and feeling sticky. Clouds will hang around the area preventing our temperatures from warming past the low-90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be sneaking into the area. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Slow-moving showers could produce heavy amounts of rainfall that could cause some potential street or poor drainage flooding. The marginal risk for excessive rainfall will be in effect for our area until Friday. Seasonable temperatures and afternoon showers will stick around into the 4th of July weekend.

In the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is bringing the threat of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to with Windward Islands and neighboring nations in the southeaster Caribbean. This storm is not a threat to the local area.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is promoting extra rainfall this week. Its development chances are still rather low, and it is tracking away from the local areas, headed toward the Texas coast.

Northern Gulf of Mexico:

An area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Gulf of

Mexico continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west-

southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next day or

two. Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a

short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves

inland tonight or Thursday. Regardless of development, heavy rain

will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week.

For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see

products issued by your National Weather Service office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is

producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This system

is forecast to interact with another tropical wave over the next

couple of days, and some gradual development is possible later this

week. The overall system is forecast to be near the Windward

islands by the weekend while it moves west-northwestward at about

15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.