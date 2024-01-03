Wednesday AM Forecast: Quick round of showers this morning, More rain arrives on Friday

The Storm Station is tracking rain across most of Louisiana this morning. After a soggy start to the day, dry conditions will take over until a second system brings rain to the area on Friday.

Today & Tonight: Widespread rain this morning makes for a very soggy commute. Heads up drivers, roads will likely be slick so allow extra time and be cautious. By your evening commute, conditions will be much drier. Rain coverage gradually decreases after the 9am hour and we could even see mostly sunny skies by the time the sun sets. Overall, Wednesday will be a chilly day, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s across the state. Clouds will continue to clear overnight and once again allow temperatures to drop near freezing. A morning low of 34° is expected in the capital area with parishes and counties north possibly hitting the freezing mark.

Up Next: Thursday will be a nice day with mainly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 60° but another system brings a second round of rain to southeast Louisiana on Friday. The rain on Friday is tracking to arrive during the afternoon hours and could impact evening commutes Friday night plans. Similar to Wednesday morning's event, there is no severe threat with this system, although winds could become breezy. By early Saturday, most could gather around 1-2" of rainfall.

Good news for weekend plans, both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures each day start off chilly in the 40s and cool by the afternoon with highs right around average in the lower 60s. Make sure to soak up the dry time as third system arrives by the beginning of the workweek.

Monday's system has the possibility to contain severe storms. Being days out, details are still unclear and subject to change. Nevertheless, much of the Gulf Coast is included in the severe weather outlook early next week. The Storm Station will be monitoring this closely.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

