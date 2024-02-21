Wednesday AM Forecast: Patchy fog this morning, Sunny and warm this afternoon

UPDATE: The morning fog quickly burned off, and there are no more visibility concerns in the capital area. The Dense Fog Advisory has been allowed to expire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Head up drivers! Patchy fog around southern Louisiana early Wednesday limits visibility for the morning commute. By mid-morning, fog will mix out and we will have another day of mainly sunny skies and above average warmth.

Today & Tonight: Thanks to light winds and clear skies overnight A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9am as patchy, dense fog around southern Louisiana this morning limits visibility for drivers. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute and use your low beams if you encounter any areas of fog. By 9am, fog should not be a factor on the roadways anymore and we will have mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures all morning will be mild, near 50° at sunrise, and quickly warming. This afternoon, temperatures will warm, into the mid to upper 70s around the state.

As a frontal system inches towards Louisiana this evening, we will see an increase in cloud cover overnight with mainly cloudy conditions around early Thursday. Overnight lows will be mild, near 57° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Fog does not look to be an issue for your Thursday morning commute thanks to elevated wind speeds. The winds will remain elevated all day, sustained between 15-25mph with gusts of 30 mph or greater. Mainly cloudy skies accompany the breezy day but temperatures will continue to warm, into the upper 70s by early Thursday afternoon. As the frontal system moves through the state, the chance to encounter a spotty, light rain shower, is not completely out of the question, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

By early Friday morning, northwesterly winds will usher in much drier air and we will welcome back mostly sunny skies that will stick around all weekend. Temperatures this weekend will begin each morning in the 40s and warm into the mid to upper 70s each afternoon.

– Emma Kate Cowan

