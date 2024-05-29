Wednesday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and temps, Increasing rain chances

A frontal boundary that is stalled across southern Louisiana for the remainder of the week will cool us down a few degrees but offer multiple round of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday morning will begin with clear and dry conditions, allowing morning lows around the Capital Region to begin 10° or more cooler than previous mornings. Lows near 70° in the Capital City with even lower dew point values will offer a refreshing feel to start off the day. Wednesday will see the most sunshine during morning hours with clouds gradually increasing in coverage through the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the low-90's. Though still humid, feels-like temperatures will be around 5-10° lower than at the beginning of the week.

With a frontal boundary hanging over the area, scattered to numerous showers and storms are motivated to form and move across southern Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Some of thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Once the round of showers moves through, overnight conditions will be mainly dry with few clouds around. Temperatures will cool into the low-70's by early Thursday.

Up Next: The same front that brought rain on Wednesday and Thursday will remain stalled over the area to conclude the week. The front will continue to trigger isolated to scattered showers and storms on Friday and similar "summer-time" pop-up storms are likely through the weekend, though no day looks to be a complete "wash-out".

Morning lows near 70° with afternoon highs into the low-90's will be the trend through the weekend and into next week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds each day. Once the stalled front gets booted to the north over the weekend, humidity levels will gradually creep back up into the next week.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

