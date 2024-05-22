Wednesday AM Forecast: Gradual increase in temperatures and humidity towards the weekend

We will watch temperatures, cloud cover, and humidity gradually increase as we head towards the weekend. By Memorial Day, afternoon high's will peak, with heat index values likely over 100°.

Today & Tonight: Baton Rouge's morning low on Wednesday will near 75° while surrounding parishes will likely be a few degrees cooler. More cloud cover is expected today, especially before noon. By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies as temperatures return to the low 90's for the fourth consecutive day. Winds remain out of the south between 5-10 mph on Wednesday. Tonight, temperatures will gradually drop back into the 70's with partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: We will conclude the workweek on Thursday and Friday with the same conditions that have been around all week; very warm, muggy and dry. Over the weekend, temperatures will warm one or two more degrees each afternoon, sending highs closer to the mid-90's, with an uptick in humidity as well. Nights remain muggy through the next 7-days with temperatures each morning in the 70's. Temperatures and humidity are expected to peak on Memorial Day ahead of a weak front that will bring our next, yet very slight, opportunity for rain.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.