Wednesday AM Forecast: A few nice days before storm chances return

After a stormy start to the week, Wednesday and Thursday will be very nice days with sunshine and warm temperatures. By Friday, more storms arrive to southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Mainly clear skies and calm winds early Wednesday has allowed fog to form and visibilities to be limited for early morning commuters. By mid-morning, the fog will burn off and mainly sunny skies will be around all day. Temperatures start off Wednesday morning a bit cooler than previous days, in the upper 50s, but will quickly warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. If you're headed to Hammond this evening to watch the LSU Tigers take on the Southeastern Lions, it will be a wonderful night for baseball watching!

Winds remain light all day and into the overnight, raising another possibility for fog early Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow morning will dip back into the upper 50s as well.

Up Next: Comfortable weather sticks around for another day on Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds early in the day with cloud cover increasing towards nightfall. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will warm to the low to mid 80s with winds a bit elevated, out of the SE between 10-15 mph. These southerly winds will help pump in additional moisture out of the gulf ahead of our next storm system.

Friday will begin warm and overcast as our next rainmaker draws close to the state. The second half of your Friday could see numerous shower and storms, some becoming strong to severe. As of this morning, the SPC has SE Louisiana in a "Slight" (2/5) risk for severe weather on Friday. Some of the main concerns with this system being damaging wind gusts. Timing and details regarding Friday's storm chances will come into better view over the next couple of days so check back in with the Storm Station regularly for the latest updates.

Behind the system, we lose rain chances but hold on to clouds on Saturday, with sunshine returning in abundance on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be cooler than during the workweek, close to average for early March, with afternoon highs near 70°. Rain chances remain slim through the beginning of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.